ISLAMABAD – Sarah Inam, Pakistani-Canadian girl was beaten to death by her husband Shahnawaz Amir in September last year, and the high-profile murder case continues, without any conclusion.

In a recent development, final evidence was presented in the Islamabad district and sessions court in murder case trial and the lawyer indicates that Mr Shahnawaz Amir is guilty of brutally killing his wife.

It was reported that a forensic analysis of Shahnawaz’s mobile phone shows a picture of his deceased wife which was sent through WhatsApp, and it supports the prosecution’s claim.

The lawyer who represented Sarah’s family highlighted discrepancies in Shahnawaz’s testimony, and also pointed out removal of DVR from Shahnawaz’s residence.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing until November 20, as the prosecutor requested an additional 20 minutes to present more evidence.

Last year in September, Shahnawaz, the son of former lawmaker, was held at a farmhouse in Islamabad. The victim was murdered a day after she arrived in Pakistan from UAE where she remained for years.

Shahnawaz father was discharged from the case and his mother Sameena Shah, nominated as co-accused in the case, secured post-arrest bail.

Islamabad cops also revealed that Shahnawaz confessed to killing his wife.