LAHORE – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed a negative trajectory on Thursday, as gold price remains under pressure in international market.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows the price of gold metal was priced at Rs214,300 per tola, after plunge of Rs500.

Meanwhile, the 10-gram gold was sold at Rs183,728 after drop of Rs428.

On Wednesday, the yellow metal moved up Rs2,000 to settle at Rs214,800 per tola.

In the international rate, gold saw decline of $2, and the current rate drop to $1,986.

Meanwhile, silver rates decreased by Rs30 to settle at Rs2,550 per tola.