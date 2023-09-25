Justice delayed is justice denied is a legal maxim, and it is apparently happening in the gruesome killings of two Pakistani women prompted growing concerns.

Like thousands of lingering cases, the murder trials of Noor Mukadam and Sarah Inaam depict an un-operational investigation and judicial system and the families of the slain women continue seeking justice as the horrific incident still remains fresh in their minds.

On Sunday Shaukat Mukadam and Inam-ur-Rahim, fathers of late Noor Mukadam and Sarah Inam forced to share their grief in a press conference in Islamabad.

The family members of the late two women called on the Supreme Court of Pakistan to ensure speedy trial and timely justice.

Shaukat Mukadam, the father of the late Noor Mukadam recalled Sarah’s horrific killing and said he and his wife visited Sarah’s family.

The former ambassador revealed that he is fully aware of what Sarah’s family members went through, but lamented the extended trial. Calling it the open and shut case, the father of a slain woman said that he was promised justice.

The grief-stricken man added that his daughter’s killer got death sentence in February last year, but the case went to the Islamabad High Court and Zahir Jaffer was sentenced to capital punishment.

Despite the court ruling, Zahir Jaffer did not get what he deserved, he said. He stressed the significance and need message for the supremacy of law.

He called on the top court to hear Sarah Inam’s case so that she could get justice the former ambassador. The teary-eyed man said he was not able to control his emotions, expressing his view before the media.

Inam-ur-Rahim, the father of Sarah Inam, recalled that it has been a year since his daughter was murdered, said that he had never thought that such an accident would happen with their family.

He thanked police and other department for their support throughout the case, and mentioned that the opposing counsel tried hard to stretch the high-profile murder case.

Mr Rahim also called on new Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa to take notice and issue new directives with our case. He urged state to become party against the murderer.