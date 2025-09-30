Sana Javed takes U-turn about statement on Shoaib Malik’s role in Pakistan team

DUBAI – Actress Sana Javed, wife of former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik on Tuesday took a U-turn about his earlier statement on Shoaib Maliik’s role in the national cricket team after she faced criticism on social media.

Following the Pakistan-India final of the Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sana Javed had posted on Instagram that if Shoaib Malik had been part of the team, his experience could have been a ray of hope for the players and fans. She further stated that his presence alone was enough to instill confidence and belief in victory.

Her comments quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from social media users. While some praised her sentiments, others criticized her, saying she was living in “a fantasy world.” Some even speculated that Shoaib Malik himself might have written the post from his wife’s account.

Amid the criticism, Sana Javed issued another statement, retracting her earlier remarks. She clarified that she did not mean Shoaib Malik’s presence was essential for the team, but that having a senior player—whether it be Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, or anyone else—was crucial for boosting morale and guiding younger players.

The controversy emerged after India defeated Pakistan in a thrilling final to claim the Asia Cup 2025 title, marking the first time in the tournament’s 41-year history that the two arch-rivals had faced each other in the final.