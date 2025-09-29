Tiktoker Fatima Khan Levels Serious Allegations Against Youtuber Rajab Butt

ISLAMABAD – Popular TikToker Fatima Khan has accused well-known Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt of making false promises of marriage and coercing her into a relationship, in a podcast that has recently gone viral on social media.

Speaking on the podcast, Fatima Khan said she first met Rajab Butt through a friend who introduced him to her as a brotherly figure. She added that other people were present during their initial meeting.

Fatima claimed that Rajab Butt had given her expensive gifts, including a watch reportedly worth PKR 3.9 million. She also alleged that he is addicted to alcohol and has deceived multiple women in similar ways.

According to Fatima, their relationship occurred on multiple occasions, and she alleged that Butt had physically abused her while under the influence of alcohol.

Fatima further accused Rajab Butt of involvement in ‘objectionable activities’, stating that she possesses video evidence to support her claims.

The podcast has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion and debate regarding the allegations against the YouTuber.

Earlier, National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) filed a case against popular ouTuber Rajab Butt for allegedly promoting gambling and betting applications and encouraging the public to invest in them.

Rajab Butt, as per the FIR, is accused of using social media platforms, including YouTube, to upload videos and advertisements that lured people into gambling apps.

The authorities said his promotions misled viewers, resulting in many losing their hard-earned income to fraudulent betting schemes.

The investigators revealed that Butt had also worked as a brand ambassador for a well-known betting app, further legitimizing these platforms in the eyes of his audience. NCCIA noted that despite multiple notices sent to him for inquiry, the YouTuber repeatedly failed to appear before investigators, prompting the registration of a formal case against him.

The officials highlighted that the case is part of a broader crackdown on online gambling networks that exploit digital platforms to target Pakistani users. In a related move, the agency has also registered cases against two more YouTubers, identified as Ins Ali and Hrira, for promoting similar betting applications.

The cybercrime officials warned that promoting gambling apps violates Pakistani law and carries serious consequences. They urged social media influencers and content creators to act responsibly and avoid misleading the public with unlawful promotions.

The NCCIA reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding citizens from online fraud and said it will continue monitoring digital platforms to curb gambling and betting scams.