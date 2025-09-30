Haripur to Islamabad in just 10 minutes: KP greenlights major tunnel project

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has given the green light to a long-anticipated infrastructure project that aims to significantly shorten travel time between Haripur and Islamabad.

The plan involves the construction of two twin tunnels through the Margalla Hills, which will reduce the distance between the two cities to just eight kilometers, enabling a swift 10-15 minute journey.

The tunnels will serve as a crucial transport link, directly connecting the Hazara Motorway (M-15) with Islamabad’s D-12 sector, offering a modern and efficient route for commuters.

With construction set to begin in December 2025, the project is expected to be completed by December 2028. It has been incorporated into the KP Annual Development Programme for 2025 and will be carried out through a public-private partnership model.

The provincial government has earmarked Rs1 billion for the first phase, with support from the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

A feasibility study for the project has already been completed, and the tunnels are designed to meet international standards, including proper lighting and safety features.

This groundbreaking project is set to revolutionize travel in the region, reducing the journey time between Haripur and Islamabad from over an hour to just a few minutes, enhancing connectivity and boosting economic opportunities for both areas.