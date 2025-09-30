Trump criticizes Zohran Mamdani, says voting for him will bring ‘no benefit’

NEW YORK -US President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, claiming that voting for him would be of “no benefit” to the people of New York.

President Trump said Mamdani would face “historic difficulties” in dealing with the US government if elected.

According to Trump, Mamdani would require federal funding from the president to fulfill his campaign promises, but “he will not be given any money,” making his pledges meaningless.

Trump, however, added that Mamdani’s candidacy would ultimately benefit the Republican Party.

Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York mayor, had earlier announced that if elected, he would order police to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visited the city. He said Netanyahu’s arrest in the United States would demonstrate New York’s commitment to upholding international law.

Despite his criticism, Trump expressed confidence that Mamdani might win the upcoming election, describing his potential victory as a reflection of “public rebellion.”

The New York mayoral election is scheduled for November 4, where Mamdani will face Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, former governor Andrew Cuomo and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams. Speculation is rife that Adams may withdraw from the race.