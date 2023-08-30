Mobile phones price have been caused by a combination of factors, including the devaluation of the local currency.

Despite the huge competition, Samsung still remains the most popular smartphone in Pakistan and the demand for the phone continues to increase. Samsung phone prices are flying off the shelves, and even older generation models including Note 20, and Note 21 are quite expensive.

Federal authorities have slapped several taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxes vary based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price in Pakistan

Currently, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available at price of Rs179,999

PTA Taxes on Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Model Samsung Galaxy Note 20 On Passport PKR 66211 On ID Card PKR 78791

Model Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra On Passport PKR 65212 On ID Card PKR 77602