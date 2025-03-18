AGL68.26▲ 6.21 (0.10%)AIRLINK183.1▲ 2.24 (0.01%)BOP11.98▲ 0.31 (0.03%)CNERGY7.51▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.38▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DFML46.1▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DGKC133.9▼ -0.09 (0.00%)FCCL46.65▲ 0.58 (0.01%)FFL16.07▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)HUBC134.32▲ 2.25 (0.02%)HUMNL13.13▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.66▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM6.19▲ 0.09 (0.01%)MLCF59.57▲ 0.4 (0.01%)NBP73.7▼ -0.28 (0.00%)OGDC224.4▲ 3.02 (0.01%)PAEL45.1▼ -0.44 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.59▲ 0.41 (0.04%)PPL187.21▲ 3.12 (0.02%)PRL36.5▼ -0.04 (0.00%)PTC24.7▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)SEARL101.2▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TELE7.87▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TOMCL34.97▼ -1.1 (-0.03%)TPLP10.72▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TREET22.53▲ 0.11 (0.00%)TRG66▲ 5.44 (0.09%)UNITY29.85▲ 0.25 (0.01%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

10th Class Urdu compulsory guess paper, model paper Punjab boards exams 2025

LAHORE – All nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab are set to conduct Urdu compulsory on March 19 (Wednesday) amid ongoing matric annual examinations 2025.

The Urdu paper consists of two parts – Objective and Subjective – and students are given two hours to attempt the paper.

As the exam day draws closer, students have paced up preparations as they aim to score high marks in the subject.

Students are also taking help from guess papers, past papers and model papers for preparation before the annual exams.

Guess papers help students understand the exam pattern. By reviewing previous years’ trends, students get an idea of the types of questions commonly asked, the weightage of different topics, and the format of the exam.

However, the students should not solely depend on these guess papers as comprehensive study can help them achieve high scores in the subject.

Matric Urdu Guess Paper for Punjab Exams 2025

Various publishers or online portals issue their guess papers, which usually carries most repeated or important questions, when the annual exams draw closer.

Here we have shared the guess paper for Urdu from an online portal, taleemcity, so students can take help from it for revision.

10th Urdu Guess Paper_(taleemcity.com)

Lahore Board Model Paper

You can find the Urdu model paper by scrolling down to page number 27:

ModelPapers_10th
Our Correspondent

