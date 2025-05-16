Sakeena Khan breaks down while speaking about failed love on TV show

LAHORE – Pakistani showbiz industry’s rising star Sakeena Khan became emotional while speaking about her personal life during a recent appearance on a private television program.

The actress opened up about a failed relationship that left a deep emotional impact on her.

During the show, host Imran Ashraf asked Khan if she had ever experienced heartbreak.

In response, the actress candidly admitted that she had recently gone through a failed romantic relationship. She shared that she had placed high hopes in her love, but those expectations were not fulfilled, which made the experience even more painful.

“When someone places their trust in another person and that trust is broken, it leaves a deep wound,” Khan said. “Yet, even in that pain, there is a strange sense of calm.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Ashraf (@imranashrafawan)

Reflecting on her past, she emphasized the importance of valuing time spent between two individuals in a relationship.

Khan further revealed that she still hopes her lost love might return, but the prolonged wait is taking a toll on her emotionally.

“I pray that I never find the patience to move on,” she said. “Because if I do, and the love returns, I won’t be able to accept it.”

Her heartfelt remarks resonated with many viewers, showcasing a more vulnerable side of the actress who continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry.