Emirates ID card fee update for Pakistanis living in UAE

ABU DHABI – All UAE nationals and residents, including Pakistani citizens, are required to obtain the Emirates ID from the competent authority to avoid fines and other legal complications.

It is mandatory for all of them to keep a valid Emirates ID with them as it can be checked by security officials and other authorities for verification anytime.

Without the Emirates ID, you will be unable to get several government services, health services and can also face trouble in banking sector.

As per the rules, the Emirates ID card can be renewed in 30 days from the date of expiry, otherwise fine will be imposed on the applicants.

Where to Apply for Emirates ID Renewal

Citizen or resident can apply for the ID card renewal service at the website of ICP, or through ICP App on Google Play, App Store, or through an accredited typing centre.

UAE residence visa holders can only apply for renewal of Emirates ID when their residence visa is renewed or reissued.

Documents Required for Emirates ID Renewal

A valid passport.

A permit to issue a valid residence permit, a residence origin under renewal procedures, or a valid residence permit for those who did not issue an identity card when issuing the residence permit.

A personal with a white background for all age groups.

Original birth certificate, passport of one of the parents or Emirates ID for those under 15 years old.

Emirates ID Card Renewal Fee May 2025

The fee for renewal of the Emirates ID card varies depending on the validity period chosen by the applicant.

As per the reports, the Emirates ID card renewal fee with one year validity stands at AED 170 while it would be AED 340 for two years and AED 510 for the period of three years.