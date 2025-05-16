Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson starts modeling career

AGL57.01▼ -0.77 (-0.01%)AIRLINK160.5▲ 1.05 (0.01%)BOP10.03▼ -0.03 (0.00%)CNERGY7.87▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL10.43▼ -0.05 (0.00%)DFML36.6▼ -0.65 (-0.02%)DGKC150.4▼ -0.9 (-0.01%)FCCL48.7▲ 0.16 (0.00%)FFL15.3▲ 0.23 (0.02%)HUBC141.35▼ -0.06 (0.00%)HUMNL12.67▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)KEL4.44▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KOSM5.23▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF75.61▼ -0.75 (-0.01%)NBP88.32▼ -0.15 (0.00%)OGDC213.75▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PAEL46▼ -0.96 (-0.02%)PIBTL8.82▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PPL174.24▲ 0.99 (0.01%)PRL34.44▲ 0.62 (0.02%)PTC23▲ 0.94 (0.04%)SEARL85.6▲ 1.47 (0.02%)TELE7.68▲ 0.12 (0.02%)TOMCL31.8▼ -0.14 (0.00%)TPLP8.66▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TREET20.1▼ -0.04 (0.00%)TRG64.8▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)UNITY27▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)WTL1.27▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Elon Musks Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Starts Modeling Career
WASHINGTON – Vivian Jenna Wilson, daughter of tech billionaire Elon Musk and author Justine Wilson, on Friday officially stepped into the world of modeling.

The 21-year-old made her debut on May 15 by featuring in a new campaign for the popular fashion brand Wildfang.

The campaign, centered on themes of identity, self-confidence, and self-expression, marks a significant milestone in Vivian’s personal and professional journey. She shared images and videos from the campaign on her Instagram account, where she is seen confidently modeling a range of bold outfits.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vivian Jenna Wilson (@vivllainous)


Vivian is not only the face of the campaign but has also contributed creatively by designing a special edition T-shirt. Proceeds from the shirt’s sales will be donated to The Trevor Project, a leading organization focused on suicide prevention and crisis support for LGBTQ+ youth.

Emma McIlroy, CEO of Wildfang, praised Vivian as a symbol of “bravery, intelligence and unapologetic individuality,” emphasizing her strong influence as a role model for young people.

Vivian made headlines in 2022 when she filed a legal petition to change her name and gender, publicly distancing herself from her father.

Web Desk Staff

