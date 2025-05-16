Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson starts modeling career

WASHINGTON – Vivian Jenna Wilson, daughter of tech billionaire Elon Musk and author Justine Wilson, on Friday officially stepped into the world of modeling.

The 21-year-old made her debut on May 15 by featuring in a new campaign for the popular fashion brand Wildfang.

The campaign, centered on themes of identity, self-confidence, and self-expression, marks a significant milestone in Vivian’s personal and professional journey. She shared images and videos from the campaign on her Instagram account, where she is seen confidently modeling a range of bold outfits.

Vivian is not only the face of the campaign but has also contributed creatively by designing a special edition T-shirt. Proceeds from the shirt’s sales will be donated to The Trevor Project, a leading organization focused on suicide prevention and crisis support for LGBTQ+ youth.

Emma McIlroy, CEO of Wildfang, praised Vivian as a symbol of “bravery, intelligence and unapologetic individuality,” emphasizing her strong influence as a role model for young people.

Vivian made headlines in 2022 when she filed a legal petition to change her name and gender, publicly distancing herself from her father.