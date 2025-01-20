Sajjad elected president, Sohail general secretary in photojournalists’ election

The annual election of Islamabad Photojournalists Association was held at the National Press Club camp office Rawalpindi.

According to Chairman Election Commission, Nasir Mir and member AamirLodhi, the “Apna panel” won the election.

According to the results, SajjadHaider was elected President, SohailShahzad was elected General Secretary, Jahangir Chaudhry, SVP; ChJaved and Mudassar Raja vice Presidents, M Asim Finance Secretary, Faisal Khan Joint Secretary and Syed Mehdi was elected Information Secretary.

While the members of Governing Body Rizwan Khan, Habib Sheikh, Raja Zafar, HanifKhattak, Abid Zia, Sultan Bashir, TahirKazmi was also declared successful.

A total 87 photojournalists including senior photojournalists JavedNasir, BK Bangash, Mazhar Khan, LatifAdil, Agha Mehroz, TanveerShahzad were present during the election process.