AGL39.24▼ -0.12 (0.00%)AIRLINK204.45▲ 3.55 (0.02%)BOP10.09▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.91▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DCL8.85▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DFML49.12▲ 3.38 (0.07%)DGKC104.69▲ 2.64 (0.03%)FCCL34.83▲ 0.74 (0.02%)FFL17.21▲ 0.23 (0.01%)HUBC137.4▲ 5.7 (0.04%)HUMNL13.82▲ 0.06 (0.00%)KEL4.91▲ 0.1 (0.02%)KOSM6.7▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF44.31▲ 0.98 (0.02%)NBP61.87▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)OGDC221.91▲ 3.16 (0.01%)PAEL42.97▲ 1.43 (0.03%)PIBTL8.59▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL190.6▲ 3.48 (0.02%)PRL43.04▲ 0.98 (0.02%)PTC25.04▲ 0.05 (0.00%)SEARL106.41▲ 6.11 (0.06%)TELE9.14▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP13.11▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TREET23.38▲ 0.33 (0.01%)TRG68.13▼ -0.22 (0.00%)UNITY33.08▲ 0.42 (0.01%)WTL1.87▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Sajjad elected president, Sohail general secretary in photojournalists’ election

2
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

 

The annual election of Islamabad Photojournalists Association was held at the National Press Club camp office Rawalpindi.

According to Chairman Election Commission, Nasir Mir and member AamirLodhi, the “Apna panel” won the election.

According to the results, SajjadHaider was elected President, SohailShahzad was elected General Secretary, Jahangir Chaudhry, SVP; ChJaved and Mudassar Raja vice Presidents, M Asim Finance Secretary, Faisal Khan Joint Secretary and Syed Mehdi was elected Information Secretary.

While the members of Governing Body Rizwan Khan, Habib Sheikh, Raja Zafar, HanifKhattak, Abid Zia, Sultan Bashir, TahirKazmi was also declared successful.

A total 87 photojournalists including senior photojournalists JavedNasir, BK Bangash, Mazhar Khan, LatifAdil, Agha Mehroz, TanveerShahzad were present during the election process.

News desk

Related Posts

  • Islamabad

Team Eco-EduTech from Daharki wins 8th cycle of enterprise challenge hosted by BHC

  • Islamabad

New MD of Pakistan Baitul Mal directs provision of housing facilities to marginalized segments in I-11 sector

  • Islamabad

Gilani pays tribute to police force, emphasizes for physically fitness

  • Islamabad

Ayaz calls for enhancing Pakistan, Iran economic partnerships

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer