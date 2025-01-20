Essence of faith lies in love of Prophet (PBUH): Sultan

Islahee Jamaat & Aalmi Tanzeem ul Arifeen of shrine Hazrat Sultan Bahoo (RA) organized the Annual Melaad-e-Mustafa & Haq Bahoo Conference in Islamabad.

The conference was presided over by Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali, Secretary General of the Jamaat and Tanzeem. While addressing the gathering, Sultan Ahmad Ali highlighted that the training methods of the Sufis (Awliya-e-Karam) emphasized respect and reverence for the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Hazrat Ali (RA), and the noble companions (Sahaba-e-Karam, may Allah be pleased with them all). He noted that this respect was a hallmark of society before the colonial era. He further elaborated on the significant place Hazrat Ali (RA) holds in Islam. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) emphasized the importance of loving Hazrat Ali (RA), describing it as essential for every believer, akin to the natural bond of love and respect between children and their parents. In his final message, the Prophet (SAW) instructed the Muslim ummah to hold firmly to two guiding principles to remain on the right path: the Quran and the AhlulBayt (the family and lineage of the Prophet). Safeguarding and honoring these two ensures protection from misguidance. Sultan Ahmad Ali also emphasized that love for Hazrat Ali (RA) strengthens one’s faith and plays a vital role in a believer’s spiritual growth, much like the nurturing relationship between a child and a parent. He added that the love for Hazrat Ali (RA) is a source of spiritual blessing, as affirmed by Hazrat Abdul QadirJilani (RA), who said, “The blessings I receive are from the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Hazrat Ali (RA).” This statement highlights the deep spiritual connection between Hazrat Ali (RA) and the blessings bestowed upon believers. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) also taught that when a small part of the body becomes pure, the entire body becomes pure. This metaphor emphasizes the importance of having a pure heart, as it leads to a righteous and fulfilling life. The remembrance of Allah purifies the heart, bringing peace and spiritual clarity. In today’s world, especially for the youth, there is an urgent need for spiritual education.