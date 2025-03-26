Eidul Fitr 2025 payer timings in Dubai, UAE [Three Famous Prayer Grounds]

DUBAI – Eidul Fitr prayer is a special Islamic prayer offered on the morning of first day of Eid, marking the end of holy month of Ramazan.

The prayer is performed in congregation, usually in open fields, mosques, or large gathering areas.

Before attending the prayer, Muslims must give Fitrana, a form of charity that ensures the less fortunate can also celebrate the festival. It is Sunnah to take a different route when returning from the prayer and to greet fellow Muslims with “Eid Mubarak.”

Three Prayer Grounds in Dubai

Meanwhile, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai announced its readiness to receive 35,000 worshippers during the Eidul Fitr prayer for the year 1446 AH – 2025, at the designated prayer grounds across the outskirts of Dubai

It has designated three main sites to accommodate worshippers based on the capacity of each location: the Al Quoz prayer ground can hold more than 10,000 worshippers, the Muhaisnah prayer ground can accommodate between 7,000 to 10,000 worshippers, and the Jebel Ali prayer ground can welcome around 15,000 worshippers.

Dubai also offers numerous mosques for Eid prayers, each with its unique architectural beauty and spiritual significance. Here are some notable mosques where you can also offer Eid prayers:​

Jumeirah Mosque

Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque

Grand Mosque (Bur Dubai)

Al Barsha Eid Musalla

Musalla Eid (Nad Al Hamar)

Eidul Fitr Prayer Timings

In Dubai, the Eid prayer is expected to take place 20–25 minutes after sunrise, around 6:12 am-6:20 am. However, the official prayer time will be announced by the relevant authority in coming days.

When is Eid in UAE?

Eidul Fitr is expected to take place on March 30 in the UAE. However, a final announcement will be made by the moon sighting committee.