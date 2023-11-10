Pakistani actress Saboor Aly is no less than a talent powerhouse that fans love to see onscreen and on social platforms, be it in the country or beyond borders.

The Parizaad star left fans and internet users enthralled with her stunning new looks as she mastered the art of turning heads. Besides her impeccable acting skills, Saboor amassed millions of fans online who continue to follow her for beauty and style.

This time, the diva let loose her inner fashionista and set the internet on fire with her sizzling pictures as she attended a wedding with her husband Ali Ansari.

The pictures saw her wearing a lovely purple Saree while Ali graced the event wearing a suit. The duo were looking adorable together, and even captured beautiful pictures together.

As Saboor posed gracefully, fans were quick enough to shower praise on the diva.

Saboor is known for her performance in Fitrat, Ishq Mein Kaafir, Mere Khudaya, Mr. Shamim, Rang Laaga, Teri Meri Kahani, Bay Qasoor, Bhai, Dil Awaiz, Gul-o-Gulzar, Parizaad, Visaal, Naqab Zan.