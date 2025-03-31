AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Here’s how Pakistani celebs are celebrating Eid 2025

KARACHI – People across Pakistan are celebrating the first day of Eidul Fitr 2025 today, March 31, with celebrities sharing their lovely photos with their fans on social media.

For Ayeza Khan to Kubra Khan, all looks gorgeous in the snaps, which are making the day of the social media users. They have also extended Eid greetings to them.

For the day, Ayeza Khan donned a pinkish dress as she looks faboulous in the photos. Eid Mubarak, she wrote in the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Here’s how the celebrities are making the festival:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kübra Gohar Khan (@thekubism)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sehar Khan (@seharkhan_official)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

Our Correspondent

Recomended

