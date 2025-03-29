Lahore Safari Park, other recreational places to stay open into night during Eid holidays

LAHORE – The Zoos, parks and recreational places would remain open until late night for the visitors, especially for the children during the Eid holidays, a senior official said on Saturday.

The Eid holidays of the employees of Lahore Safari Zoo, Lahore Zoo and other wildlife parks and zoos have been cancelled.

Hussain said that the food courts would remain open at the Safari Park this year to provide visitors with dining options. The park would stay open late into the night while essential maintenance and repairs have largely been completed, with the remaining work to be finalized over time.

Regarding the security arrangements, the authorities have formally requested police assistance while support from traffic police and ambulance services has also been secured.

The relevant authorities have cancelled the holidays of the employees, so they could serve the citizens, especially the children on the eve of Eid at the recreational parks.

Punjab Wildlife Director Project Mudassir Hassan said that the special focus is being placed on Lahore Safari Park.

During Eid, the awareness plays related to wildlife would be staged at the park, with four shows held daily alongside other recreational activities.

All necessary safety measures have been completed to ensure a safe and enjoyable Eid experience for visitors.