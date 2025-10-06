Punjab’s Global IT Certifications Program gets warm reception

LAHORE – The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has received over 12,420 applications under its Global IT Certifications Program since its launch in September 2024.

This was highlighted during a review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf. PITB Director General e-Governance Sajid Latif, Director Skills Development Wing Chaudhary Ahmad Islam, and other senior officials attended the meeting.

It was informed that more than 6,761 candidates have been verified for eligibility through the PITB-developed online portal, while payment verification has been completed for over 326 applicants. The fee reimbursement process is also underway after verification of over 227 international certifications. Moreover, 156 candidates who completed their certifications have already received full course fee reimbursements directly into their accounts.

The Global IT Certifications Program is a flagship initiative of the Government of Punjab, aimed at equipping youth with globally recognised digital skills.

Highlighting the program’s vision, Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that it provides candidates with an opportunity to earn certifications from leading international tech companies, while the Government of Punjab reimburses the course fee for those who complete their chosen certification.