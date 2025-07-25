MG Motors offers same-day vehicle delivery via instant auto financing

LAHORE – MG Motors Pakistan, in partnership with Bank Alfalah, announces the launch of the ‘Freedom Package’ – a time-bound Independence Day offer running from July 15 – August 15, 2025.

The initiative is tailored to offer customers same-day delivery, subject to some terms and conditions via Bank Alfalah’s Instant Auto Financing.

The car variants include two models, which are MG HS Trophy and MG HS Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), combining speed, ease, and exclusive benefits only for people applying for MG Motors vehicles auto financing via Bank Alfalah.

The Freedom Package delivers unmatched value to customers, which includes free registration worth up to PKR 250,000 and Instant Auto Loan approvals for eligible Bank Alfalah account holders. A major shift from conventional financing models, eliminating the long wait traditionally associated with vehicle financing.

The offer also includes benefits like exclusive markup up to (1 year KIBOR +3%) for up to 2 and 3 years financing tenure. Insurance rates offered by Bank Alfalah’s panel insurance company and a minimal processing time, depending on the criteria.

This strategic collaboration highlights the shared vision of MG Motors and Bank Alfalah to enhance people’s convenience while accelerating the adoption of greener and more sustainable mobility solutions in Pakistan.

“This initiative embodies true freedom for customers – freedom from long wait times, freedom from fuel dependency, and freedom from registration fees,” said Syed Asif Ahmed, General Manager, Marketing Division, MG Motors Pakistan. “We’re proud to partner with Bank Alfalah to deliver a seamless and future-ready auto financing experience.”

MG HS PHEV remains the best value proposition due to its advantageous price of Rs 9.699,000, valid till 31st July 2025. The Freedom Package is planned to be active until 15th August as a celebration of Pakistan’s 78th anniversary.

MG is an iconic British Automotive Brand with a legacy of more than 100 years. MG has led the transformation of Pakistan’s automotive landscape by introducing the latest technology with best-in-class safety & and comfort.