Pakistan to empower MBBS, nursing students with AI for modern medicine

KARACHI – In groundbreaking shift in Pakistan’s medical education system as Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now officially part of MBBS and Nursing studies. For the first time, future doctors and nurses will not only study anatomy and surgery but also master the power of AI to treat patients.

A five-year AI course has been developed, designed to train medical students in cutting-edge tools already transforming healthcare worldwide. From AI-assisted diagnosis and robotic surgeries to patient monitoring and digital health analytics, Pakistani medical students are about to step into a new era of medicine.

Experts say the move will reshape the future of healthcare in the country. Already, AI is being used in projects such as retina image interpretation, family medicine programs, and robotic systems capable of performing highly complex surgeries — including abdominal, pelvic, prostate, rectal, and liver procedures.

Professor Karim Damji, Dean of Aga Khan University’s Medical College, said this course will prepare doctors for the future: “AI in medicine is no longer optional, it’s essential. This curriculum will ensure our students are ready for the ethical and advanced use of AI in patient care.”

To keep pace with global medical innovation, the curriculum will be updated frequently, with strict ethical guidelines for teaching and examinations. Officials confirmed that while small adjustments are made every few years, major reforms like this are overseen by the Academic Council, chaired by the Provost.

This bold step means that the next generation of Pakistani doctors will not just rely on stethoscopes and scalpels — they will harness AI and robotics to save lives.

Experts said empowering students with Artificial AIntelligence can make huge difference as AI makes learning personalized, helps overcome language barriers, and ensures equal opportunities for students across cities and villages. It equips youth with future-ready skills, fosters innovation, and supports teachers by reducing their workload.

