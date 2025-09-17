MG HS Shariah-Compliant Installment Plan with Lowest Auto Rental, Instant Processing

MG Motors Pakistan launched exclusive auto financing offer that’s turning heads and Customers can now own select MG models, including the MG HS and MG HS Plug-in Hybrid, with rates starting from just 4.99%.

BankIslami, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank, has announced a special collaboration with MG Motors Pakistan, offering customers the most competitive Shariah-compliant auto financing package in the industry. With an unprecedented rental rate starting from just 4.99% (1-year equivalent rate 1.49%), BankIslami’s MG financing offer sets a new benchmark in affordability and convenience for auto consumers.

This exclusive campaign provides customers with same-day processing and quick approvals, financing of up to 3 million and beyond.

It also offers flexible tenure options of two years at 9.99% and three years at 11.75%, a shariah-compliant solution ensuring complete transparency and attractive coverage plans through BankIslami’s panel insurance partners.

The offer is available on select MG models, including the MG HS and MG HS Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), catering to customers who seek a perfect balance of modern design, advanced technology, and eco-friendly mobility.

Speaking about the collaboration, Syed Asif Ahmed, General Manager, Marketing Division, MG Motors Pakistan, said:

“This partnership with BankIslami further strengthens our vision of making premium mobility accessible for more people in Pakistan. Customers now have the opportunity to enjoy MG’s cutting-edge technology and eco-friendly vehicles, while benefiting from the industry’s lowest financing rates in a fully Shariah-compliant manner. It’s a win-win for innovation, affordability, and customer convenience.”