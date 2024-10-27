Route 47 and Walton Road upgrades proceed as planned

Saturday, October 26, 2024.Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) continues to make substantial progress on its transformative CBD Route 47 and Walton Road Upgradation projects, as highlighted in a recent progress review meeting chaired by CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin. The session was attended by key officials, including Executive Director Technical RiazHussain, Director Construction Asif Babar, Director Engineering Umar Hayyat, and representatives from NESPAK and the National Logistics Cell (NLC).

During the briefing, CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, was updated on the project milestones, including the recent initiation of asphalt layering on the Walton Road Railway Crossing flyover, which is expected to be completed within the next one to two days. The asphalt work from Qainchi to DefenceMorr is also progressing efficiently. Additionally, safety grills and streetlights are being installed on the Major IshaqShaheed Flyover to enhance public safety and improve visibility for commuters.

The Major IshaqShaheed Flyover, a key component of the upgradation project, will be made fully operational for traffic following the completion of finishing touches. This flyover is anticipated to ease traffic congestion in the area significantly, making the route safer and more efficient for daily commuters.

Expressing satisfaction with the ongoing work, CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, stated, “Projects will be completed as per the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The progress on both projects is satisfactory, reflecting our commitment to delivering impactful infrastructure improvements in Punjab.”

These projects mark a strategic effort by CBD Punjab to modernize critical infrastructure, reduce travel times, and enhance the overall commuting experience for the public. CBD Route 47 and Walton Road Upgradation are among the initiatives aimed at transforming Punjab’s urban landscape, aligning with CBD Punjab’s mission to drive sustainable urban development and create state-of-the-art facilities for residents.