Reward School, Kanz-ul-Iman among 30 sealed in Lahore

Reward School Kanz Ul Iman Among 30 Sealed In Lahore
LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished three structures for violation of bylaws, besides sealing 30 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore last Friday.

LDA teams demolished three buildings in Samanabad, Ichra and Railways Station Scheme for violation of bylaws.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 30 buildings in Subzazar Housing Scheme and Wahdat Road during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Reward School, The Candour School, Kanz-ul-Iman School, Shifa Medical Centre, salon, offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

According to the LDA spokesman, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before they carried out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violations of building bylaws, encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.

Staff Report

