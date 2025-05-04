Cement sales in Pakistan rise by 7.64pc in April 2025

ISLAMABAD – Local cement sales in Pakistan increased by 7.64 per cent to 2.516 million tons in April 2025 as compared with 2.337 million tons in April 2024.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), exports showed a healthy 34.56pc increase as the volumes jumped from 614,214 tons in April 2024 to 826,457 tons in April 2025.

Total cement dispatches during April 2025 were 3.342 million tons against 2.951 million tons during the same month of the last fiscal year, showing an increase of 13.24pc.

In April 2025, north-based mills dispatched 2.239 million tons of cement, showing an increase of 7.22pc against 2.088 million tons in April 2024. South-based mills dispatched 1.10 million tons of cement during April 2025, which was 27.81pc more compared to 863,327 million tons during April 2024.

North-based mills dispatched 2.124 million tons of cement in domestic markets in April 2025, showing an increase of 9.39pc against 1.942 million tons in April 2024. South-based mills dispatched 391,445 tons of cement in local markets during April 2025, which was 0.95pc % less compared to 395,199 tons during April 2024.

Exports from north-based mills declined by 21.64% as the quantities dropped from 146,086 tons in April 2024 to 114,467 tons in April 2025. Exports from south-based mills increased by 52.09% to 711,990 tons in April 2025 as compared with 468,128 tons in April 2024.

During the first ten months of the current fiscal year, total cement dispatches (domestic and exports) were 37.336 million tons, that is 0.32pc lower than 37.454 million tons during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Domestic dispatches during this period were 29.978 million tons against 31.740 million tons during the same period last year, showing a reduction of 5.55pc.

Exports were 28.77pc more as the volumes increased to 7.359 million tons during the first ten months of the current fiscal year, compared to 5.714 million tons exports done during the same period last year.

North-based mills dispatched 24.915 million tons of cement domestically during the first ten months of the current fiscal year, showing a reduction of 4.82pc as compared with 26.178 million tons during July 2023-April 2024. Exports from the north increased by 4.13pc to 1.234 million tons during July 2024-April 2025 compared with 1.185 million tons during the same period last year.

Total dispatches by north-based mills reduced by 4.44pc to 26.150 million tons during the first ten months of the current financial year from 27.364 million tons during the same period of the last financial year.

Domestic dispatches by south-based mills during July 2024-April 2025 were 5.062 million tons, showing a reduction of 8.98pc over 5.562 million tons during the same period of the last fiscal year. Exports from the south increased by 35.22pc to 6.124 million tons during July 2024-April 2025 compared with 4.529 million tons during the same period last year.

Total dispatches by south-based mills increased by 10.86pc to 11.186 million tons during the first ten months of the current financial year from 10.091 million tons during the same period of the last financial year.

APCMA spokesman said that a healthy rise in exports this year was a good omen. However, he said, the industry’s resurgence was limited due to low domestic demand, leaving about one-third of the industry capacity idle.

He urged the government to announce industry-friendly measures in the upcoming budget that can not only boost construction activities but also make cement competitive in the global market, providing more export opportunities.