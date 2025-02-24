Revitalize scouting

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s messages on World Scout Day bring to light the crucial role scouts can play in building a resilient, sustainable Pakistan.

Their messages reflect a deep understanding of the power and potential of young people when properly guided and em-powered.

While scouts play a vital role in times of crisis, their true potential in national development and disaster response has yet to be fully harnessed and there is a need to revitalize the scouting movement to tap into this potential fully.

In his message, President Asif Ali Zardari emphasized the need for scouts to actively engage in efforts like tree-planting campaigns, literacy pro-grams and social welfare initiatives. At a time when Pakistan is grappling with the existential threat of climate change, the call for a greener, more sustainable future has never been more urgent. Scouts, with their ability to mobilize communities and en-gage in practical, hands-on solutions, can lead such environmental efforts. Their involvement in tree planting and environmental campaigns can help mitigate the devastating effects of climate change and pave the way for a more resilient Pakistan. Trained scouts, particularly in times of crisis, offer invaluable support.

Whether during natural disasters or other national emergencies, scouts possess the training, discipline and sense of duty to act decisively. Their role as first responders, community organizers and providers of aid in the aftermath of disasters is indispensable. Quaid-e-Azam Mu-hammad Ali Jinnah was a strong advocate for scouting. His words, “ If we are to build a safer, cleaner and happier world, let us start with the individual — catch him young and inculcate in him the scout’s motto of service before self” ring true today as a reminder of the values of discipline, service and integrity that scouting fosters. To truly unlock the potential of the scout movement, there is a pressing need to revitalize it. The corporate sector must be engaged in supporting and investing in scouting initiatives.

Corporate partnerships could provide not only financial backing but also valuable resources and expertise to help grow the movement. In addition, collaboration with colleges and universities to establish open scout groups across the country is vital. International partnerships will also play an essential role in further strengthening scout-ing. Working with the global scouting community will enable scouts to exchange best practices, learn new skills and be equipped with the right tools to meet contemporary challenges.

These partnerships can enrich the local scouting programs, ensuring they are adaptable, dynamic and relevant in today’s world. Scouts must be given the tools and resources to thrive—not just as individuals, but as active contributors to society. By empowering them with the right education, training and opportunities, we can nurture a generation that is capable of excelling in personal success while also driving social change for the country’s betterment