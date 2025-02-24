Pakistan on the global stage

AFTER a prolonged hiatus, Pakistan is once again hosting a major international cricket tournament, the ICC Champions Trophy, started from February 19, 2025.

This marks a significant milestone for the country, which had long been striving to restore its image as a safe and vibrant hub for international sports.

The return of such a prestigious event not only rekindles the passion of millions of cricket enthusiasts but also carries profound economic, social and diplomatic implications for Pakistan.

Economically, the Champions Trophy is poised to inject a substantial boost into the country’s economy.

The influx of international teams, officials, media personnel and spectators is expected to generate significant revenue for multiple sectors, including hospitality, transportation, retail and tour-ism.

Hotels in major cities hosting matches have reported full bookings and local businesses are witnessing a surge in demand.

This increase in economic activity will not only benefit large corporations but also small vendors, who rely on such events for their livelihood. Additionally, broadcasting rights, sponsorship deals and ticket sales will contribute to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, strengthening the financial outlook of the country’s sports industry.

The Champions Trophy’s social impact is significant, as cricket has always been a unifying force in Pakistan, bridging political and ethnic divides. The return of such a high-profile event fosters national pride and inspires the younger generation. It sends a strong message to the world that Pakistan is ready to host global events, countering negative narratives. The tournament has already sparked excitement in schools, universities, and sports academies, reigniting a passion for cricket and encouraging youth participation in sports. Its success could also pave the way for the revival of other sports, leading to broader investment in athletics and infra-structure.

On the diplomatic front, hosting the Champions Trophy will enhance Pakistan’s global image, demonstrating its improved security and ability to host world-class events. For years, international teams hesitated to play in Pakistan due to safety concerns, but the successful organization of this tournament proves the country’s capability to ensure the safety of teams and spectators. The participation of top cricketing nations reflects growing confi

dence in Pakistan. The event also fosters international engagement, improving relations between Pakistan and participating nations. Cricket diplomacy has long helped bridge political divides, and this tournament offers a platform for constructive dialogue and collaboration. Pakistan’s ability to host international sporting events was limited due to security concerns, particularly after the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team. This led to isolation, with home series played at neutral venues, mainly in the UAE. However, recent years have seen successful hosting of bilat-eral series and tournaments like the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and tours by teams such as Australia, England and New Zealand. The Champions Trophy is the most significant multi-nation tournament in Pakistan since the 1996 Cricket World Cup. Its successful organization will boost Pakistan’s prospects for hosting future global tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup. Another key aspect of hosting the Champions Trophy is the enhancement of sports infra-structure. The government and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have invested heavily in up-grading stadiums, security arrangements, and training facilities. These improvements not only benefit cricket but also provide a foundation for developing other sports in the country. The tournament serves as a model for future event planning, ensuring that Pakistan remains an attractive destination for international competitions. Moreover, the Champions Trophy acts as a cultural bridge, showcasing Pakistan’s rich heritage, hospitality, and enthusiasm for sports to the world. International visitors will have the opportunity to experience the country’s diverse culture, historic landmarks, and culinary de-lights, leaving with a positive impression that can help promote tourism beyond the tournament. Media coverage of the event will further highlight Pakistan’s vibrant cities and warm hospitality, countering long-standing misperceptions about the country. Security remains a crucial aspect of hosting the tournament, and Pakistan has taken extensive measures to ensure a safe environment for all participants. The deployment of specialized security forces, coordination with international security agencies, and the implementation of comprehensive contingency plans underscore Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding the event. A smooth and incident-free tournament will serve as a confidence booster for future international engagements and will further establish Pakistan as a reliable host for global events. The Champions Trophy also serves as a catalyst for nurturing local talent. Young cricketers will get the opportunity to witness top international players in action, motivating them to pursue the sport professionally. The exposure to high-level competition will contribute to the development of the national team, strengthening Pakistan’s cricketing prospects on the global stage. As Pakistan embarks on this historic journey of hosting the Champions Trophy, the tourna-ment signifies far more than just a cricketing spectacle. It is a testament to Pakistan’s resilience, its ability to overcome challenges, and its aspirations to be recognized as a global sports destination. The success of this event will open doors for future international engagements, benefiting the nation on multiple fronts. Beyond the boundaries of the cricket field, the Champions Trophy represents a moment of unity, pride, and progress for Pakistan, solidifying its place in the world of international sports.

The writer is contributing columnist Islamabad.