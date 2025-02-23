Restoration of people’s trust in Balochistan

The vast landmass of Balochistan, which constitutes 43% of Pakistan’s total area, is sparsely populated, accounting for less than 6% of the country’s total population.

The province has unique geopolitics and numerous economic resources that make it attractive for regional and extra-regional forces.

Unfortunately, owing to the bad governance, the province is in socio-economic and socio-political turmoil which is being exploited by external forces for decades now.

The elected representatives and successive provincial governments remained less concerned about deteriorating socioeconomic conditions of the province, which caused distrust between state and society of the province. This mistrust further caused social vulnerabilities in the province. These vulnerabilities were fully exploited by spying networks of the rival forces. Sub-nationalism in the province is an outcome of socio-economic and political alienation of the people over the years. The sub-nationalist organizations have strengthened over the years and are openly challenging the writ of state. To-day, the youth of the province is being betrayed by these organizations for implementation of their vested agendas. Owing to the bad governance in the province, youth is getting into a disappointing mode and many of them are being dragged into the militancy and undesired activities which goes against the state and future of the youth. The entire development needs a retrospective evaluation and critical assessment for a course correction sooner than later. A set of measures are being suggested as a package for the federal government, the provincial government and state institutions to play the role towards bringing normalcy in the province. The first and the foremost is immediate engagement with the youth and general masses of the province at an extensive level. This engagement must be initiated at three levels: social, political and economic. Among these, social engagement is the most important, since masses and the youth need immediate attention and motivation to remain away from any activity which goes against their interests as well as interests of the state. More so, clarity among the masses and youth would save those standing at the fence who can decide to go either way. The social engagement has to be real and sincere while exploring the cul-ture and traditions of the province. While engaging the masses and the youth, it has to be kept in mind that local customs and traditions have to be respected. Baloch are egoistic people and do not compromise over their honour and respect, therefore, this aspect must be given the utmost attention.

After social engagement, the economic and political engagements will act as catalyst and the booster. This would include creating stakes of the masses in the major decision-making process about the province while engaging the local notables and literate youth at gross-root level. Indeed, political engagement is all about empowering the masses and local notables through ownership. This strategy would entail the dual process of engagement and stakes where elders of the society provide wisdom as per the Baloch traditions and youth implements. The social engagement must include a rigorous campaign of identifying the socio-economic vulnerabilities of the masses and youth in the first instance. After a clear identification of these vulnerabilities, the government must address the issues not as an economic assistance but as a futuristic in-vestment which acts as a multiplier for them on a long-term basis. This would include the twin-process of economic well-being and social engagement.

Empowering the locals, the deprived class through a gradual strategy on social issues through a collective resolve, will greatly reduce the socio-economic problems of the masses. In this regard, the educational institutions need special attention. Within educational institutions, the teachers must be motivated and institutionalized to play a positive role towards uplift of their institutions through training and education of the students. In order to do that, there is a need to address the educational and logistic needs of the educational institutions throughout the province. Besides, provision of basic civic facilities; health facilities and convenient availability of food and water is yet another area which needs governmental attention. The process of confidence building measures (CBMs) between masses and the provincial administration is yet another aspect that needs attention. Indeed, CBMs are needed between locals and the security forces on the sound basis of creating a sense of security rather than a sense of insecurity. The local masses must have confidence that security forces are there to protect them against any militancy and terrorism.

There has to be an innovative process of isolating and alienating the militants through local masses rather than by security forces. Those having inclination towards any militancy or sub-nationalism must be pursued by locals through an engagement process. This would mean paving the way for mainstreaming the militants by providing them economic incentives rather than pushing them to walls. Restoration of trust of the local masses over the state and its institutions is the most needed aspect in the province. The situation in the province warrants a large-scale engagement of local population, espe-cially the youth of the province through tangible CBMs. Restoration of trust through socio-political engagement will be the best way forward. Deprivations of the people must be tan-gibly addressed rather than empowering the feudal lords and political elites. Through a vi-sionary strategy and sincere determination to implement, the sug-gested measures must start functioning on priority with dedication. Let’s work together to fail the evil de-signs of the rival forces against the province of Balochistan and the state of Pakistan.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and IR at International Islamic University,

Islamabad. ([email protected])