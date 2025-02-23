PTI’s internal squabbling

THE PTI seems to be fluctuating between internal discord, failed political manoeuvring and desperate attempts at rapprochement with the establishment.

Recent developments within the party also point to a deepening crisis of leadership, strategy and credibility.

We first saw the removal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur as PTI KP President and now there is the matter of the expulsion of outspoken party leader Sher Afzal Marwat.

The internal squabbling is extremely unsavoury and probably not the best look for a party pitching itself as the voice of resistance.

Compounding the party’s troubles is its contradictory approach to dealing with the establishment. Some reports have said that Gandapur has been attempting to re-establish dialogue with the military, a claim the PTI leadership has denied but insiders have corroborated. The inconsistency in the PTI’s strategy is stark: on the one hand, it is seeking recon-ciliation with the powerful entity, while on the other, the party chief directed to launch na-tionwide protests after Ramazan. This strategy is called a prudent step.

The PTI’s recent calls for mass agitation have also failed to gain desired results.

The lacklus-tre response to the November 24 and February 8 protests is quite telling of public fatigue and reluctance to participate in political upheaval, especially post-May 9. With an ostensibly stabilised economy, a judiciary under control following the 26th Amendment and legal mechanism, the PTI’s threats of protest do not seem to pose a significant challenge to the current government. Adding to all this is the PTI’s continued engagement in toxic political discourse, particularly social media campaigns supported by individuals that are seen to be associated with the party targeting army and PML women leaders. It is difficult for a party to claim higher ground when it is seen to show little regard for extending the same principles of fairness and respect to its political opponents.

Without a clear and unified stance, the party could end up being seen just as a reactionary force rather than a viable political alternative.

The fact is that the PTI’s chaotic internal dynamics and muddled political strategy raise serious questions about its ability to navigate the complex political landscape. Sticking to not talking to other parties, indulging in internal squabbles and focusing just on gaining favour by the unelected powerful may have worked once but this is not the past and the party risks alienating both its supporters and the power centres it seeks to engage. A realistic strategy, collaborating with others political parties is needed to gain purposeful results.

The writer is contributing columnist Lahore.