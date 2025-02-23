Hepatitis C initiative

The launch of pilot project for Hepatitis C elimination in Gilgit-Baltistan under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s initiative represents a significant step in ad-dressing a major public health crisis in Pakistan.

With the country now ranked as the high-est in global Hepatitis C prevalence, this initiative is both timely and essential.

The project aims to provide free screening and treatment to local populations in partnership with the Aga Khan Development Network.

Hepatitis C is a silent epidemic that remains largely undetected until it reaches advanced stages, leading to severe liver damage. Early detection is key to pre-venting complications like liver failure and cancer. By offering free screening in underserved areas, this initiative brings healthcare directly to vulnerable communities that might otherwise have lim-ited access. The government’s Rs68 billion Hepatitis C Elimination Program aims to address the issue on a national scale, starting with this pilot. How-ever, the true success of this initiative hinges on its implementation. Awareness campaigns, local engagement and robust monitoring are critical for ensuring that the program reaches those at risk. This approach must be sustainable, with a focus on strengthening healthcare infra-structure and ensuring access to long-term care. The pilot project in Gilgit-Baltistan offers hope for combating Hepatitis C. If the initiative proves successful, it could serve as a model for eliminating the disease across the country, ultimately saving lives and preventing future public health crises.