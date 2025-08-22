Rescue Service 1122 four officials among six killed in Punjab RYK bus-ambulance collision

RAHIM YAR KHAN: At least six people including four Rescue Service 1122 personnel were killed and three others injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a rescue ambulance near Kot Samaba on Friday.

Rescue officials said the ambulance was on duty when it was struck by a passenger bus, resulting in the deaths of four rescue workers and two others.

The injured were shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital by emergency teams that arrived at the site immediately after the accident.

Authorities confirmed that all necessary relief operations were carried out on the spot while the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after medico-legal formalities.

The tragic incident follows a series of fatal road accidents in Punjab this week.

At least six people died when a passenger bus collided with a trailer in Muzaffargarh while five others were killed in a bus-van crash on the motorway near Sheikhupura.