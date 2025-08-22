Teen jailed for plotting terror attack on mosque in Scotland

GLASGOW – A 17-year-old boy has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for plotting a terrorist attack on a mosque in Scotland.

The High Court in Glasgow heard the case, where Judge Lord Arthurson remarked that the accused had devised an “utterly wicked plan.”

After completing his prison term, the teenager will remain under supervision for an additional eight years.

Due to his age, his identity has not been disclosed.

The court proceedings revealed that the boy had been radicalised on social media from the age of 13.

The investigators recovered the material from his phone referencing Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini and Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik.

It was further disclosed that the teenager had intended to set worshippers on fire following the attack.

According to the British media reports, the police arrested the suspect in January outside the Inverclyde Muslim Centre.

At the time of his arrest, he was carrying a German-made air pistol, bullets, cartridges and an aerosol can.

The investigations also showed that prior to his arrest, the teenager had misled the mosque’s imam into believing he was interested in converting to Islam, in an attempt to gain access to the premises.