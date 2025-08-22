UK Pound slips against Pakistani rupee – 22 August 2025

ISLAMABAD – UK Pound buying rate dropped to Rs379.74 in open market of Pakistan on Friday after a decline of Rs1.07.

The selling rate for the Pound also slipped and stood at Rs380.4, according to the currency exchange association.

Overseas Pakistanis living in the UK closely monitor the currency exchange rates as they send significant remittances to Pakistan every month to support their families.

Remittances from the United Kingdom amounted to $450.4 million during July 2025, down by 16 percent compared to $537.6 million in June 2025. YoY inflows from the UK improved by 2 percent.

Overalls, the inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan has recorded at $3.2 billion in July 2025.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data, remittances have surged by 7.4 percent to $3.2 billion in July this year compared to $3 billion in the same month of the previous year. On a monthly basis, remittances dipped by six percent, compared to $3.4 billion in June.

Investors and business leaders closely monitor currency fluctuations to manage financial risk and shape their strategic decisions.

Exchange rates also serve as key indicators of a country’s economic health and stability. In some cases, central banks intervene to influence currency values as part of broader economic policy measures.

Pakistan and the United Kingdom maintain a long-established economic relationship, built on mutual trade, investment, and collaborative development efforts.