Rescue operation continues as three tourists killed, several missing in Chilas’ Skardu flash floods

SKARDU -The rescue operations are currently underway as multiple tourists have gone missing after being swept away by a flash flood at the popular tourist destination Babusar Top in Chilas.

The local residents also participating in the effort to locate and assist those affected.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Diamer, Atta-ur-Rehman, a cloudburst occurred near the Thak area below Babusar, triggering a landslide that has completely blocked the Babusar Road. Around 7 to 8 kilometers of the road has been destroyed, and key connecting routes and communication systems at Babusar Top have been wiped out by the flash floods.

The DC confirmed that three bodies have been recovered, while an elderly man was found in critical condition and transported to a hospital. He further reported that 10 to 15 vehicles, including coasters, were swept away in the floodwaters.

The nationwide death toll due to monsoon-related incidents has now risen to 221.

The natural disaster has also damaged electricity lines and fiber optic cables, making communication difficult in the region. The DC said machinery has been dispatched to the affected areas, some of which has already arrived, and efforts are also being made to reopen the road from Naran.

The injured individuals have been transported to the RHQ hospital via ambulances. “We’re doing everything we can in response to this natural disaster,” said the DC, noting that it is still unconfirmed whether the recovered bodies are of tourists or locals. Relief goods, including food and water, are being distributed among those affected.

Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq confirmed that search operations began early in the morning and the hunt for missing persons is underway. He added that the flood has completely destroyed a girls’ school, two hotels, a police post, a police shelter and over 50 houses near the Babusar Highway.

The disaster has also damaged around 8 kilometers of road and blocked 15 different points along the highway. The four connecting bridges have also collapsed.

So far, more than 200 stranded tourists have been rescued and shifted to Chilas city. Due to the breakdown in communication, many tourists remain out of contact with their families. However, local hotels and guesthouses in Chilas have been opened free of cost for affected travelers.

Rescue operations are also being carried out by the Pakistan Army along the Babusar Highway and Karakoram Highway. Tourists and passengers trapped in the region are being airlifted to safer locations via helicopters.

The army and Gilgit-Baltistan scouts teams are distributing food and essential supplies, providing medical care to the injured, and working on clearing blocked roads. The search and rescue teams have been deployed to locate those still missing.