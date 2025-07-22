Pakistan, Bangladesh to lock horns for crucial second T20 Clash in Mirpur Today

MIRPUR — Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the second T20 International of the series on Tuesday (today) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

The match is scheduled to begin at 5pm Pakistan Standard Time.

This fixture is a must-win for Pakistan, who face elimination from the series after a disappointing loss in the opening game.

A second defeat today would seal the series in Bangladesh’s favor.

Bangladesh thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets in the T20I series opener at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday evening.

Chasing a below-par 111-run target for victory, Bangladesh crossed the finish line with seven wickets and 27 balls to spare despite losing two early wickets.

Parvez Hossain Emon was the highest scorer with an unbeaten 56 runs, followed by Towhid Hridoy, who made 36. Jaker Ali contributed an unbeaten 15 runs. Debutant Salman Mirza bagged two wickets while Abbas Afridi got one wicket. Parvez Hossain Emon was named player of the match.

After being asked to bat first by Bangladesh skipper Litton Das, Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 110 in 19.3 overs.

Opener Fakhar Zaman was the top scorer for the visitors with 44 runs, followed by Abbas Afridi, who made 22. Khushdil Shah contributed 17 runs. No other batter could enter the double figures as the team failed to play the full quota of 20 overs.

Taskin Ahmed bagged three wickets, Mustafizur Rehman two and Mahedi Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib one each, while Mohammad Nazaz, Fakhar Zaman and Salman Mirza were run out.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Mohammad Haris (wk), 4 Hasan Nawaz, 5 Salman Agha (capt), 6 Mohammad Nawaz, 7 Khushdil Shah, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Abbas Afridi, 10 Salman Mirza, 11 Abrar Ahmed

Bangladesh: 1 Parvez Hossain Emon, 2 Tanzid Hasan, 3 Litton Das (capt & wk), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Shamim Hossain, 6 Jaker Ali, 7 Mahedi Hasan, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Tanzim Hasan, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman.