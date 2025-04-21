Remembering Pope Francis: Five Lesser-Known Facts about Late Pontiff

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of Roman Catholic Church, breathed his last after chronic illness, Vatican City confirmed and the news sent shockwaves through the world.

The demise occurred a day where the Pope made a public appearance just days earlier during Easter Sunday celebrations. Meanwhile, Tributes have been pouring in from across the globe. Pakistani Prime Minister, President, British King, Italian Prime Minister remembered Francis for his unwavering commitment to peace and justice.

Pope Francis had recently been released from hospital care following several weeks of treatment for a respiratory infection. Despite his health struggles, he continued to carry out key public engagements, reflecting his resilience and deep sense of duty. The world now bids farewell to a spiritual leader who redefined the papacy with simplicity, strength, and sincerity.

Rare Facts about Pope Francis

A Chemist by Training

Before entering the priesthood, Pope Francis studied chemistry and worked professionally in a lab—an unusual background for a future pope.

Pope with One Lung

As a teenager, he battled a severe lung infection that led to the removal of one lung—a rare health condition for someone who would later become the leader of the Catholic Church.

Multilingual Leader

While many popes are multilingual, Pope Francis stands out for his fluency in Spanish, Italian, and German, allowing him to connect with diverse communities around the world.

Pope Picked His Own Funeral Site

Breaking tradition, he has chosen not to be buried at St. Peter’s Basilica like most of his predecessors. Instead, he selected Santa Maria Maggiore—a church he holds dear and often visits for prayer.

Same-sex marriage Controversy

Pope voiced strong criticism of Argentina’s decision to legalize same-sex marriage, calling it a threat to divine order. He also opposes adoption by same-sex couples—stances that have sparked debate worldwide.