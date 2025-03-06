Trump, Pope Francis among other global figures nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO – US President Donald Trump, Pope Francis and several other global figures are among those who have been nominated for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, the international media reported on Thursday.

The Nobel Institute said that there are 338 candidates for 2025 including 244 individuals and 94 organizations.

Under Nobel regulations, the names of the nominated individuals are kept secret for 50 years but some nominators may choose to reveal their candidates’ names.

US Congressman Darrell Issa announced that he is nominating Trump for the Nobel Prize.

According to him, Trump’s efforts for peace in the Middle East are the basis for this nomination. However, some reports suggested that this nomination was submitted after the deadline.

Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Merzako also nominated Trump in November to draw global attention.

Among the nominees is former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The Nobel Committee always remains silent about the nominees, but lawmakers, ministers, and professors from around the world can reveal their nominations.

In the UK, thousands of people signed a petition calling for the Nobel Peace Prize to be awarded to a French woman Gisèle Pelicot who gained recognition for fighting a legal battle against her former husband, who was sentenced for domestic violence and other serious crimes.

It is unclear who among these individuals will win the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize but Trump’s nomination is particularly gaining attention as he is considered a controversial yet influential figure globally.