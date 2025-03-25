Akhtar Mengal leads Long March to Quetta amid crackdown on BYC activists

QUETTA – Situation in Balochistan worsoned and now Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal announced long march from Wadh to Quetta on March 28, 2025, against crackdown against Balochs.

The protest is specifically aimed at the arrests of Baloch women, including Sumi Deen Baloch and Dr. Mahrang Baloch, and the reported killings of Baloch youth. The leading party of sparsely populated region planned long march to raise voice against plight of Balochis and to demand an end to enforced disappearances, which have been a long-standing issue in the region.

The party leaders are calling on the public to join the march in large numbers. Throughout the march, gatherings and demonstrations will be held at various locations, where party leaders and speakers will address the ongoing situation in Balochistan and call for justice.

BNP also demanded that the government immediately end the practice of enforced disappearances, halt extrajudicial killings, and release the detained Baloch women.

The march is expected to draw significant attention to the issues facing the Baloch community, with BNP leaders stressing the need for a peaceful and powerful demonstration to seek justice and ensure the protection of human rights in Balochistan.

Gwadar Protests

Protests also intensified in other regions after arrest of Dr. Mahrang Baloch, a prominent rights activist with the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC). Balochistan High Court granted her the right to meet with relatives, but her family claims prison authorities blocked the visit.

The police crackdown on BYC activists, which included using tear gas and water cannons, led to several casualties. In response, the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) announced a long march on March 28 to protest the arrests of BYC leaders.