AGL69.44▲ 0.03 (0.00%)AIRLINK176.82▼ -0.07 (0.00%)BOP11.09▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.94▲ 0 (0.00%)DCL8.93▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)DFML44.51▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)DGKC130.99▼ -0.78 (-0.01%)FCCL44.94▼ -0.47 (-0.01%)FFL16.11▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)HUBC141.78▲ 2.8 (0.02%)HUMNL13.25▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.43▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.03▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF58.45▼ -0.41 (-0.01%)NBP76.2▼ -0.3 (0.00%)OGDC224.19▲ 6.02 (0.03%)PAEL45.9▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PIBTL10.6▲ 0.05 (0.00%)PPL185.48▲ 0.98 (0.01%)PRL36.91▼ -0.13 (0.00%)PTC23.69▼ -0.39 (-0.02%)SEARL98.4▲ 0.74 (0.01%)TELE7.82▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.4▼ -0.44 (-0.01%)TPLP10.96▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)TREET22.55▼ -0.53 (-0.02%)TRG66.14▼ -4.06 (-0.06%)UNITY28.72▼ -0.1 (0.00%)WTL1.34▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)

Akhtar Mengal leads Long March to Quetta amid crackdown on BYC activists

Akhtar Mengal Leads Long March To Quetta Amid Crackdown On Byc Activists
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

QUETTA – Situation in Balochistan worsoned and now Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal announced long march from Wadh to Quetta on March 28, 2025, against crackdown against Balochs.

The protest is specifically aimed at the arrests of Baloch women, including Sumi Deen Baloch and Dr. Mahrang Baloch, and the reported killings of Baloch youth. The leading party of sparsely populated region planned long march to raise voice against plight of Balochis and to demand an end to enforced disappearances, which have been a long-standing issue in the region.

The party leaders are calling on the public to join the march in large numbers.  Throughout the march, gatherings and demonstrations will be held at various locations, where party leaders and speakers will address the ongoing situation in Balochistan and call for justice.

BNP also demanded that the government immediately end the practice of enforced disappearances, halt extrajudicial killings, and release the detained Baloch women.

The march is expected to draw significant attention to the issues facing the Baloch community, with BNP leaders stressing the need for a peaceful and powerful demonstration to seek justice and ensure the protection of human rights in Balochistan.

Gwadar Protests

Protests also intensified in other regions after arrest of Dr. Mahrang Baloch, a prominent rights activist with the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC). Balochistan High Court granted her the right to meet with relatives, but her family claims prison authorities blocked the visit.

The police crackdown on BYC activists, which included using tear gas and water cannons, led to several casualties. In response, the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) announced a long march on March 28 to protest the arrests of BYC leaders.

Mahrang Baloch barred from travelling to US at Karachi Airport

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Business, Featured, Pakistan

Petrol Prices in Pakistan to be cut by Rs3 per litre from April 1; Check Expected Rates

  • Business, Pakistan

‘Relief on Electricity Bills’ this Eid as consumers to get refund on extra charges

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore, Punjab weather; rains, gusty winds predicted

  • Featured, Pakistan

Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; widespread rains likely

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer