LESCO takes action against officials for overbilling, corruption allegations

LAHORE – The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) administration on Friday took action against several officials for overbilling and corruption allegations.

The LESCO also issued notification regarding action against the officials.

An XEN was made an SDO for one year, and three SDOs have been dismissed from their jobs. The notification stated that after being found guilty of overbilling and corruption, Ferozewala XEN Saadat Siddiq, who was Grade-18 official, has been demoted to Grade-17 and appointed as an SDO.

SDO Mandi Usmanwala, Hafiz Tayyab Zakir, SDO Mustafaabad Laliani, Salman Samuel and SDO Mohammad Usman have been dismissed from their jobs.

Earlier this year in January, the LESCO made a significant announcement regarding installation of single-phase meters in its region.

The LESCO provides services in districts of Lahore, Okara, Sheikhupura, Nankana and Kasur in the Punjab province.

The Lesco’s Materials Management Department issued 18,000 single-phase meters in the first phase.

These newly issued single-phase meters will be used for new connections while the replacement of defective meters is still pending.

All consumers who submitted demand notices by October 4th would be provided these single-phase meters.

The LESCO spokesperson said there is no shortage of three-phase meters. All consumers who submitted demand notices by January will be provided the three-phase meters.

Lesco New Connection Procedure

Step 1: You can visit the given link (http://www.enc.com.pk/) to start the application process.

Step 2: Enter required information in the form such as NTC, connection type, area, CNIC Number, minimum load, premises address and others.