Earthquake jolts, Swat, parts of northern Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – A strong earthquake measuring sent shockwaves through parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, startling residents and prompting many to rush out of their homes in fear.

As per reports, Swat was the epicenter and it linked to the seismically active Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, a hotspot that has triggered multiple tremors across northern Pakistan in recent months.

Tremors were strongly felt in other cities in KP, sparking concern among locals. Meanwhile, no casualties or damage have been reported so far.

As the earth jolted, social media saw messages of panic and prayer, with citizens sharing sudden quake alerts. Experts warn that the region’s fault lines remain active, urging the public to stay alert as aftershocks remain possible.

