Pakistan busts major RAW network involved in targeted killings

KARACHI -Pakistani intelligence agencies on Saturday unearthed a major network of India’s notorious spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), operating in the country.

Additional Inspector General Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh AIG Azad Khan and DIG officials revealed that on May 18, 2025, a well-known social worker was murdered in Matli, Badin.

He made this revelation during a press conference on Saturday.

The development took place after many people lost their lives in the recent incidents related to the targeted killings .

AIG Khan said that the CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts identified three suspects involved in the killing. Two of them were later arrested, and the murder weapon along with the motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from their possession.

During interrogation, it was disclosed that the assassination was masterminded by an Indian agent named Sanjay Sanjeev Kumar alias “Fauji,” who resides in a Gulf state.

RAW’s handler Sanjay recruited Salman Virk, a resident of Sheikhupura, who then engaged a local contact, Muhammad Umair Virk, to lead the operation. Umair distributed funds through his associates, identified as Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammad Sajjad, and Muhammad Ubaid.

The investigators further revealed that a Pakistani national Muhammad Arsalan, son of Habib Ahmed, met Sanjay in a Gulf country and provided financial and logistical support to the hired assassination team.

AIG CTD Azad Khan said that RAW spent a huge sum of money on the operation, which was orchestrated from abroad. He added that the Indian media even celebrated the killing.