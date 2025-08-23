Islamabad High Court duty roster for week starting from Aug 25

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday released the judges’ duty roster for next week, scheduling one division bench and seven single-member benches to hear cases.

A notification issued by the Registrar’s Office with the approval of Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar said that the the division bench will comprise Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro and Justice Azam.

The notification further stated that Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan will be on leave, while Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz will also be unavailable.