Regional Security, Military Ties top agenda in meeting between Bangladesh army official, COAS

Regional Security Military Ties Top Agenda In Meeting Between Bangladesh Army Official Coas
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan and Bangladesh senior Armed Forces officials explored enhanced military cooperation during visit of Lieutenant General S M Kamr-ul-Hassan, Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of Bangladesh’s Armed Forces Division.

ISPR shared a statement, saying Bangladesh Army official called on General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan, at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Two sides held prolonged discussions on evolving security landscape in the region and explored avenues to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries. Both emphasized the importance of maintaining a robust and resilient defense relationship, despite external pressures.

COAS Asim stressed need for continued joint efforts to promote peace and stability in South Asia and beyond, reinforcing the role of both nations in contributing to regional security through collaborative defense initiatives.

Lieutenant General Kamr-ul-Hassan commended the professionalism of the Pakistan Army and acknowledged the sacrifices made by its forces in combating terrorism, describing their efforts as a symbol of courage and resilience.

Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to strengthen bilateral relations

Web Desk (Lahore)

