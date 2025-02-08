Reception marks 46th anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that the bond of friendship between Iran and Pakistan is so deep and strong that it transcends boundaries of time and geography.

“Our bilateral relations are and nurtured by people to people contacts over the centuries,” said the finance minister while addressing as Chief Guest a reception hosted by Ambassador of Iran Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam to commemorate the 46th Anniversary ‘The Glorious Victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran and the National Day.’

The reception turned out to be a gathering of diplomats, parliamentarians, scholars, intellectuals and senior government and the armed forces’ officials.

Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, ex-Senator and Chairman of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Raja Zafarul Haq and former Chairman Senate Nayyar Hussain Bukhari were among the noted guests on the occasion.

A cake was also cut on the occasion and national anthems of both the countries were played.

Aurangzeb said the leadership on both sides shared a common vision to transform the uniquely cordial ties into a robust strategic partnership.

Iran was the first country to recognize Pakistan on August 22, 1947 as an independent state soon after the independence of the newly-established country, the minister remarked adding the fact remained fresh even to this day in the hearts and minds of our people.

Our friendship is characterized by frequent high-level contacts and the commitment to coordinate closely on all matters of regional and global significance, he said adding that recently Prime Minister of Pakistan met the President of Iran on the sidelines of UNGA at New York in September 2024 and at the sidelines of D-8 Summit at Cairo in December 2024.

“We are working together to advance our economic interests by addressing challenges in our ways of economic cooperation by using bilateral mechanisms like the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) and the Joint Trade Committee (JTC)” he said.

Ambassador Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam earlier extended gratitude to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and other guests for turning up at the reception and sharing the Iranian people’s joys on the auspicious occasion.

The Islamic Revolution of Iran, he said, stood as one of the most defining events of the 20th century, introducing a new political discourse to the political literature of the world with its core principles of “Independence, Freedom, and the Islamic Republic”.

About Iran’s foreign policy, he said strengthening relations with neighboring countries remained a fundamental and enduring pillar of Iran’s foreign policy. “Our brotherly bond with Pakistan holds a special place, consistently emphasized by the Supreme Leader,” said the ambassador adding the shared vision had been instrumental in fostering strong and friendly ties between our nations.

In this context, we have undertaken various initiatives in the economic and political domains, including the opening of border crossings and trade markets, which have significantly contributed to the economic prosperity of both countries and the wider region, he said.

He also referred to multiple high-level delegations between the two countries during the year 2024 saying it reflected the dynamism of our bilateral relations.

“Both Pakistan and Iran have vast opportunities to fulfill each other’s needs through strategic cooperation,” said the ambassador adding “Our economies are complementary rather than competitive.”

Iran, with the world’s largest oil and gas reserves, and Pakistan, a fertile land rich in agricultural and livestock resources naturally align their markets and pave the way for deeper economic integration.

The relationship between Iran and Pakistan, rooted in geographical ties, shared interests and mutual respect, continues to advance towards a brighter future. Our collective efforts must be directed towards maximizing our potential, fostering regional development, and improving the livelihoods of our people, he said.