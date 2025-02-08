Afghan national involved in terrorism killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – An Afghan national involved in terrorism inside Pakistan was killed during an operation conducted by the security forces in general area Datta Khel of North Waziristan on February 6, 2025.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the individual was later identified as Luqman Khan alias Nusrat, Son of Kamal Khan, resident of Spera District, Khost Province, Afghanistan.

Interim Afghan Government authorities are being approached to take over the body of the individual, being an Afghan citizen, the military’s media wing said.

Such incidents are irrefutable evidence of involvement of “Afghan Nationals” in terrorist activities in Pakistan.

The Afghan government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Earlier this week, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir presided over the 267th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) where the forum expressed alarm over the continued use of Afghan soil by the terrorist group Fitna Al Khawarij for attacks against Pakistan.

It urged the Afghan Interim Government to take concrete actions against these groups rather than issuing denials.

Last month, t terrorist also identified as an Afghan national was killed in Sambaza, Zhob district of Balochistan on 11 January 2025.

The individual, Muhammad Khan Ahmedkhel, son of Haji Qasim Dawran Khan, was a resident of Bilorai village in Wazekhwa district, Paktika province, Afghanistan.

After completing legal formalities, Ahmedkhel’s body was handed over to officials of the Interim Afghan Government (IAG) on 20 January.