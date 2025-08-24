RAW’s evil face

The arrest of six agents linked to India’s intelligence agency RAW in Karachi has once again laid bare the ugly face of New Delhi’s designs against Pakistan.

Counter Terrorism Department, in collaboration with federal intelligence agencies, deserves credit for successfully busting a dangerous network operating from our soil. The exposure of safe houses, terror financing channels and involvement of an Indian handler working from abroad proves beyond doubt that India remains deeply invested in stoking instability in Pakistan.

The fact that funds were transferred through formal banking channels highlights depth and scale of this conspiracy, proving that terrorism sponsored by India is not a matter of suspicion but a documented reality.India’s actions also expose hollowness of its victimhood narrative. It repeatedly portrays itself as a victim of terrorism before the world, yet evidence consistently shows that it is in fact a perpetrator. At the same time, Pakistan’s history shows that whenever India attempts to impose its will through aggression or deception, our security forces have given it a crushing reply. Just as our armed forces recently inflicted a humiliating defeat on the Indian military in open conflict, our law enforcement and intelligence agencies will continue to track down and neutralise their proxies. There should be no doubt that those working at the behest of foreign masters will be nabbed and their designs foiled.Yet, exposing India at home is not enough. We must continue to raise this issue forcefully at international forums and bilateral meetings with world leaders. The world must be reminded that India is not an innocent bystander in the fight against terrorism, it is an active sponsor of it. Holding New Delhi accountable for its crimes is not only essential for Pakistan’s security but also for regional stability.