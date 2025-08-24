Enemies within

The gravest danger to a nation is not always the armies at its gates, but the betrayal that festers within.

When men who are granted education, respect, and opportunity choose to turn their backs on their homeland, the wound they inflict cuts deeper than any foreign strike. Pakistan today faces this bitter reality in Balochistan, where militancy has seeped not only into rugged mountains but into classrooms, offices, and institutions once meant to serve the nation’s progress.

The case of Usman Qazi is a chilling reminder of this hidden war. A university professor by profession, Qazi confessed to aiding the banned terrorist organization Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). His role went beyond sympathy, he provided shelter, logistics, and communications support, and even assisted in the Quetta Railway Station suicide bombing of November 2024, which claimed 32 innocent lives. That rivers of blood were spilled while an educated man actively conspired with militants is not just an indictment of his character, but of the way extremism poisons the roots of society itself.

This betrayal cannot be explained by deprivation. Qazi was not a worker denied bread, nor a youth stripped of opportunity. He enjoyed education, status, and security, privileges millions are still denied. His confession exposes a darker truth: when greed, malice, or the lure of foreign agendas corrupt those entrusted with knowledge, they become the sharpest blades against their own nation.What makes this treachery uniquely perilous is the mask it wears. Militants in the mountains can be seen and confronted, but a man standing at the front of a classroom, respected as a teacher, while secretly serving terrorism, is an enemy far more insidious. He corrupts not only through violence but through influence, seeding doubt and distortion where knowledge should flourish. When such figures fall, they do not collapse alone, they drag down the trust of their institutions and tarnish the dignity of their profession.

Qazi’s caseis not just the crime of one man, but a stark reminder of how deeply the enemy’s poison can infiltrate if vigilance wanes. Yet in every act of treachery lies a lesson. And the lesson here is that Pakistan must never confuse education with loyalty, or status with sincerity. The state must recognize that foreign-sponsored militancy is not only fought on borders or in barren hills, it is fought in the realm of minds. Institutions must guard not only against ignorance but against infiltration, against propaganda, against the whispers of those who wear a friendly face but carry a hostile heart. Amidst this darkness, however, the resilience of Balochistan’s people remains the nation’s greatest hope. Despite decades of violence, the ordinary Baloch still seeks peace, education, and dignity. They are tired of being used as pawns, tired of militants who burn their schools, of leaders abroad who trade their blood, and of ‘professors’ who betray them in the name of hollow causes. They deserve better than traitors who gamble with their future for money or secret ties. They deserve progress built on honesty, loyalty, and courage.

The future Pakistan must carve for itself cannot rest on half-measures or vague promises; it demands clarity of purpose and courage in execution. Two imperatives are urgent and inseparable: the merciless dismantling of networks that thrive on treachery, and the immediate uplift of those who suffer because of them. Security without development is fragile, and development without security is fleeting. The people of Balochistan, who have endured decades of exploitation and neglect, must see real, visible progress, schools that remain open, hospitals that function, and opportunities that extend to every child who dares to dream of a different tomorrow.

For every Qazi who disgraces his profession by conspiring with terrorists, there are thousands of silent patriots who carry Pakistan’s dignity on their shoulders. There is the Baloch teacher in a forgotten village of Kharan, Chaghi, or Washuk, who still gathers children under a broken roof to teach them hope instead of despair. There is the doctor in the rugged stretches of Dera Bugti, treating the sick with limited tools but limitless resolve. There is the Pashtun mine labourer in Musakhail, descending each day into the earth to feed his family, refusing to surrender his toil or his land. These are the true guardians of Pakistan’s honour, ordinary souls whose loyalty is etched not in speeches but in sacrifice.

History is filled with lessons Pakistan cannot afford to ignore. Rome did not collapse when barbarians stormed its walls, but when corruption hollowed its Senate. The Ottomans weakened long before their final defeat, undone by betrayal from within their own courts. Nations rarely fall to enemies at their gates; they fall when the enemy rises within. Usman Qazi’s confession is not Pakistan’s defeat, it is its warning. It reminds us that vigilance must extend beyond borders into classrooms, institutions, and minds.

The story of Balochistan will not be written by militants who burn schools, nor by exiles who gamble with their people’s blood. It will be written by its resilient youth, by communities that choose peace over manipulation, and by a state determined never again to let education become a mask for treason. Pakistan’s strength will not be defined by those who betrayed it, but by those whose loyalty and courage proved greater than propaganda, money or hate.

—The writer is PhD in Political Science, and visiting faculty at QAU Islamabad.

