NEW DELHI – In another apparent incident of violence against Muslims, a teacher at school in India has subjected a Muslim student to physical assault, and sheer insult as the classmates of the student identified as Altamash slapped him on the teacher’s command.

The disturbing clip soon went viral on social media showing a woman teacher sitting on a chair in an open-air classroom while students slapped the boy.

The students meted out to discriminatory conduct inside a classroom, as his classmates continued slapping him.

India may have made it to the moon but millions of Muslims still don't have basic rights as Muslims are lynched in public sight. In this school the teacher asks Hindu children to slap a Muslim child, even berating them if they don't slap hard enoughpic.twitter.com/ci0YVgDpl2 — muslim daily (@muslimdaily_) August 25, 2023

As the clip caused outrage, authorities came into action and it came out that the woman teacher was Trapta Tyagi, the teacher at the school who prompted students to hit the boy and also used inappropriate language against him. The boy was spotted standing in front of the class, wailing and terrified.

The victim’s parents revealed that their son Mohammad Altamash faced a grim situation in Neha Public School in Kubbapur village. His mother said his son came home crying and was apparently distressed.

As the viral clip went viral, and citizens including some celebrities demanded action, the teacher justified her actions, saying the action stemmed from his father’s direction.

Meanwhile, cops said a case will be lodged after recording the statement of the victim and his family members.