Panic at FBR’s Corporate Tax Office after Fire engulfs RDF Plaza Floors

ISLAMABAD – A fire broke out on second and third floors of RDF Plaza in Islamabad’s G-9 sector, causing panic among employees and severely disrupting office operations, including those of the Corporate Tax Office housed within the building.

According to initial reports, the blaze started during regular working hours, prompting an immediate response from Islamabad’s Fire and Rescue services. Firefighters and emergency personnel arrived swiftly on the scene and started evacuation and firefighting efforts.

Videos doing rounds online show thick plumes of smoke quickly spread throughout building, creating hazardous conditions and forcing rescue teams to evacuate occupants using stairwells.

Several people were reportedly trapped but were safely escorted out by emergency responders. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no casualties have been reported so far.

Authorities are assessing extent of the damage and working to find the cause behind the inferno.