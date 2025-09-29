Ravi Shastri blasts Indian cricket team for refusing to get Asia Cup 2025 trophy

NEW DELHI – Indian cricket team continued their theatrics in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025 and SuryaKumar Yadav ended up refusing to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi.

The political move by Men in Blue amassed widespread backlash including from former Indian coach and cricket commentator Ravi Shastri who unleashed sharp criticism on Indian cricket team, calling the move “unnecessary, disrespectful, and completely against the spirit of cricket.”

The controversy unfolded dramatic fashion at the trophy presentation following India’s five-wicket triumph over Pakistan in the high-octane final. Shastri said the players should have shown respect to both the occasion and the fans who had flocked to witness the historic showdown. “The players are made to lift the trophy, and the presentation ceremony is meant to happen.

He was of view that the crowd come here making noise, it’s a final, it deserves to be celebrated properly. This is ridiculous.

Tensions escalated when Indian officials objected to Mohsin Naqvi personally presenting trophy. Despite strong resistance from Indian side, Naqvi remained firm, resulting in unprecedented spectacle of the ceremony being abruptly ended and the trophy being taken back to the ACC office.

He also criticized how chaotic episode overshadowed India’s hard-fought victory, saying, “And then you hang around for 45 minutes after a game, still not knowing what’s happening, it’s ridiculous.” He stressed that moments like trophy presentations hold immense significance not only for the players but also for fans worldwide.